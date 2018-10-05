Best Gambling is named as Pitch ICE sponsor

PRESS RELEASES

Best Gambling, which has created a platform to operate on behalf of new entrants allowing them to get to market up to three times quicker and operate at 50% of the costs if they did it themselves, has been named as the first sponsorship partner of Pitch ICE. The agreement will see Best Gambling support the 2019 edition of Pitch ICE London where gaming start-ups will be given the opportunity to debut their companies on the show floor and present them to the wider gaming industry.

Heralding the sponsorship, Ian Beauchamp, CEO of Best Gambling, commented: “Clarion has been a market leader in providing opportunities for entrants to the gambling sector and we are delighted to be supporting this culture of entrepreneurship through our involvement with Pitch ICE. This represents a very important industry-wide initiative that gives voice to new ideas and insight to some of the new technologies which will become mainstream in the coming years.”

He added: “Being able to pitch ideas offers validation for start-ups and is a key opportunity to connect with others that can help, mentor, invest and support going forwards. In our opinion it is fundamental that the culture of entrepreneurship is supported and developed by both large and small organisations. Gaming and tech is a highly innovative sector and we at Best Gambling have built our entire business model on the support of start-ups and scale-ups allowing them to gain access to market quickly and as inexpensively as possible while remaining compliant with regulations. Our unique position enables us to bring brands to market utilising our knowledge and integration expertise, without the contingencies and restrictions some of the Tier 1 launchpad programmes may impose.”

Ewa Bakun, Director of Industry Insight at Clarion Gaming has welcomed the sponsorship of what she believes to be one of the most progressive initiatives to take place at ICE London. She said: “Best Gambling is a perfect fit for Pitch ICE and I am confident this sponsorship will increase awareness of the brand and ensure that new entrants to the UK market know about the business and the services it provides. We are extremely proud of our long standing support of the start-up community starting with our Launchpad initiative which has been running since 2009. Gambling is founded on a spirit of entrepreneurship and Clarion Gaming has consistently taken the lead position supporting businesses that may be small in size but are huge when it comes to creativity, energy and ideas.”

The unique number of visitors attending ICE London 2018 was confirmed as a record 33,536, an 11 percent increase on 2017 and a landmark which constituted the event’s seventh consecutive year of growth. Despite occupying an additional hall at ExCeL London, density increased year-on-year, with the average number of visitors per stand up 17 percent and the number of visitors per square metre up 12 percent. The ICE London brand also demonstrated its unique ability to engage with gaming professionals based throughout the world, with the exhibition experiencing a surge of visitors from key growth regions, notably North America (+33 percent), Africa (+23 percent) and South East Asia (+18 percent).

For more information on ICE London 2019 and Pitch ICE, visit: www.icelondon.uk.com.

For more information on the services provided by Best Gambling, visit: www.bestgambling.co.uk

