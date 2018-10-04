Yggdrasil seals ATG casino slots content agreement

PRESS RELEASES

4th October 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil will provide Swedish horse racing operator ATG with its high-quality casino slots games in the soon-to-be regulated Swedish market.

ATG is Sweden’s sole trotting and thoroughbred racing betting operator, offering betting opportunities to thousands of players at around 900 race days annually across the country as well as online and in retail outlets.

The operator will be able to complement its leading horse racing product with Yggdrasil’s portfolio of innovative casino slot games including its latest releases Penguin City, Hanzo’s Dojo and Wolf Hunters.

The agreement comes ahead of Sweden preparing to adopt a new regulatory framework on 1 January 2019.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil, said: “Our range of innovative casino slots games has proven very popular throughout Europe, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with ATG, one of Sweden’s most respected operators who have a large, loyal and dedicated customer base. Our regulated market strategy is accelerating and we’re looking forward to the Swedish market opening next year.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

James Bennett

+44 (0) 20 3586 1982

james@squareintheair.com

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About ATG

AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) is owned by the national trotting and thoroughbred racing associations, 90% by the Swedish Trotting Association (ST) and 10% by Swedish Jockey Club (SG). ATG is proud to present large runner fields every day, all year around to create great racing and interesting betting opportunities. ATG delivers a combination of world class trotting and thoroughbred racing and exciting and entertaining betting. ATG offers betting at a just over 2,000 agents, on digital platforms, as well as on 37 trot and thoroughbred racecourses all over Sweden.

In 2017, almost 20,000 races with betting were carried out with a turnover for the corporate group of approximately SEK 4.2 billion. Through betting, ATG is able to safeguard the long-term conditions of Swedish horse racing. For example, in 2018 ATG will give back a surplus of minimum SEK 2 billion into the sport.

Visit www.omatg.se to find out more.

