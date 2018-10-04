ORYX Gaming adds ALEA to partners

PRESS RELEASES

ORYX Gaming has agreed a partnership deal with Alea.com, an award-winning and multi-licensed online gaming operator.

Alea.com is based in Malta and Barcelona and is dedicated to developing the latest gaming innovations to deliver a brilliant experience for players, associates and affiliates.

ORYX’s games will be launched in multiple European markets through its games platform and accessible on Alea.com’s hugely successful SlotsMillion brand. SlotsMillion is home to over 2,500 games and is recognised as an international standout casino with several innovative features, including its ground-breaking virtual reality offering.

Joining ORYX’s own titles in the integration will be a range of top-performing games created in collaboration with Gamomat and Kalamba Games.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “We’re delighted to partner with an award-winning operator like Alea. Our games align perfectly with Alea’s growth strategy and its SlotsMillion brand will give us excellent exposure across multiple European markets.”

Alexandre Tomic, CEO of Alea.com, said: “ORYX’s unique portfolio fits perfectly on SlotsMillion and we’re thrilled to have them aboard. We look forward to sharing their games with our players and to seeing what they come up with next.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider. ORYX’s omni-channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant games. The casino offering is the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles.

