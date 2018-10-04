BestBitcoinCasino.com 2018 – Fifth year of success

PRESS RELEASES

The redesigned BestBitcoinCasino.com features a new user-friendly website with high-quality, relevant, interactive content and functions—all of which reflect the website’s most loyal users’ preferences gathered through a survey.

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 4, 2018— Now in its 5th year on the market, BestBitcoinCasino.com has thoroughly turned to the voice of its users, who participated in a survey for improving the website’s performance and design. The new mobile-friendly website features up-to-date content, upgraded functionalities, and new services.

“It’s a completely new website. The look, the experience—everything is improved and tailor-made player-wise,” said Barry Goldwin, Customer Service Manager at BestBitcoinCasino.com. “We still have our regular content like reviews and news, but you can also find pages and read articles that are x10 better. On top of that, we’re bringing new tools and features which will allow users to have more freedom of choice and much better experience on our website.”

BestBitcoinCasino.com introduces its easy-to-use Casino Selector tool. This new function makes choosing a casino much easier. All users need to do is to answer a short quiz, then they instantly find the casinos that match their preference.

Players can also create a Best Bitcoin Casino account, which will grant them the power to post their own casino reviews as well as give their rating. It will then be included in the computation of the casino’s overall rating.

At the same time, this account will give them access to exclusive bonus codes that they can get from the BBC VIP Shop that’s going to be released soon. Players can also get their hands on these bonus codes when they subscribe to the newsletter.

With the new BestBitcoinCasino.com, every month becomes more exciting as there is always the best brands to look out for. Players can catch the best casino, software, affiliate program, games for the month, and get special promo codes.

More features will soon be unveiled that will make BestBItcoinCasino.com the perfect website to go to for fiat and cryptocurrency sports and casino betting worldwide.

About BestBitcoinCasino.com:

BestBitcoinCasino.com publishes relevant, high-quality content about the iGaming industry. Launched in 2013, it caters to both fiat and cryptocurrency markets, giving players worldwide the best of both worlds. For more than five years, BestBitcoinCasino.com has been ensuring that the player’s experience is guaranteed, however, with the new relaunch players gain much more than that. Incorporation of game reviews, news, blog, and other useful content aids players to gain more knowledge and experience much better, safer, and rewarding online casino gaming.

This website is powered by CoinPoint Group Inc.

For interviews or other media inquiries: media@coinpoint.net

For more information:

Website: https://www.bestbitcoincasino.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BestBitcoinCasino1/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bbitcoincasino

Website: https://www.coinpoint.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coinpoint/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinpointnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinpoint/

Comments