Wazdan works hard with Bethard

Malta – With the launch of Wazdan’s most refined slot to date just round the corner, the much anticipated Los Muertos™, the dynamic slots company has announced a new partnership with Swedish online casino operator Bethard.

Bethard offers a range of online entertainment including casino, sports betting, live betting, and fantasy sports. Bethard’s vision is to become a leading European casino brand. Bethard is licensed in Malta, the UK and Denmark and has been focusing on expanding its geographic footprint in recent months and expects to have a licensed presence in most key European markets by 2020. Earlier this year, former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović was unveiled as a part owner at Bethard.

Wazdan’s award-winning slots portfolio has been bolstered in recent months with a raft of new releases, significantly enhancing their collection of HTML5 slots for desktop, tablet and mobile. Wazdan released a number of amazing new titles over the summer, including Mayan Ritual™, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, Highway to Hell Deluxe, Fruits Go Bananas™ and Spectrum. Prolific releases like these are making Wazdan the slots provider of choice for many leading operators. The company announced four new games to be launched by the end of the year, namely Los Muertos™, Hot 777 Deluxe, Black Hawk Deluxe and Slot Jam.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature providing operators with the ability to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

“Bethard are delighted to welcome Wazdan to our platform, it’s really only when you make your offering as exciting as possible that you can stay one step ahead of your competitors,” said Bethard’s Head of Casino Bjørnar Heggernes. “Wazdan is one of the industry’s most talked about slots manufacturers, the technology breakthroughs speak for themselves, so adding these fantastic slots titles for our players to enjoy adds another layer of differentiation to our brand.”

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “Wazdan is a pioneer in the online slots industry and is at the forefront with razor sharp business focus and industry-leading innovation. I am sure Bethard’s players will enjoy the immersive entertainment embedded in Wazdan’s bulging portfolio. We’re delighted to welcome Bethard as partners in a growing community that’s formed around creating the ultimate player experience.”

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

