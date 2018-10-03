True Flip opens for b2b sales with the launch of Magic Dice

PRESS RELEASES

True Flip, the blockchain fair games developer, opens a business-to-business service with the launch of its new game, Magic Dice.

Curaçao Magic Dice is exactly as simple as it looks: five number ranges, five magic dice, a 100% safe algorithm of winning combinations, bets starting from 0,00004 BTC, and the chance of winning up to 12 BTC.

Magic Dice was developed to be playable on any iframe-supporting platform or casino. With this game, True Flip is finally launching its long-awaited b2b product, which will begin serving its first customers in late 2018.

Further developments will include refactoring of existing games to match iframe integrations, as well as the creation of new games for commercial use every two months.

“Based on a centuries-old concept, Magic Dice continues our tradition of offering unique, beautiful graphics in a user-friendly interface. We hope this product will gain fans from a variety of audiences due to its simple, yet captivating gameplay” — CMO, Konstantin Katsev.

“We’re happy to offer True Flip’s games to the broader market. Beginning this fall, we will undertake our first integrations and we welcome everyone to partner with us. We believe there is still huge demand for fresh visuals and gameplay in today’s gaming market.” — COO, Nikita Parkhomenko.

About True Flip

True Flip is an iGaming developer that has released four games, with more in development, and has attracted more than 200,000 registered players to date to the trueflip.io platform.

True Flip benefits from the advantages of distributed ledger technology. These include the overall transparency of processes, such as random number generation, ticket purchases and prize distribution.

