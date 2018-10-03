DACH regional focus at European Gaming Congress (EGC2018) with Martin Arendts, Helmut Kafka, Dr. Raffaela Zillner and Dr. Joerg Hofman

PRESS RELEASES

Ljubljana – 3 October 2018 – The DACH region has been quoted by some of the leading operators as one of the geographical markets with the highest growth potential in the long run when it comes to the gambling industry. This year, the region has been targeted by large affiliate networks, however the software providers are also expanding in the region and trying to access these markets and continue the lobby to reach certain regulations when it comes to online gambling licenses.

The organizers are proud to announce the during the inaugural European Gaming Congress, which will take place at Grand Union Hotel Ljubljana on the 16th of October, a special panel discussion dedicated for the Austrian and German gambling marker will be added to the agenda.

The panel discussion will be joined by leading experts of the industry such as Helmut Kafka (Automatenverband), Dr. Raffaela Zillner, LL.M. (Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG), Martin Arendts (ARENDTS ANWÄLTE) and will be moderated by Dr. Joerg Hofmann (MELCHERS Law).

It is going to be a very informative panel as the speakers have clearly expressed that they will be bring some fresh news and indicators about the mentioned markets and it is a must attend panel for companies seeking advice into entering or receiving a license for operating.

About Helmut Kafka

Helmut Kafka has been more than 35 years internationally busy in the amusement and gambling trade.

Since 1988 expert for the Austrian Chamber of Commerce for gambling and amusement with prices machines (AWP), re-elected March 2015.

Since 1999 member of the British Society of Study of Gambling.

Since 2006 President of Automatenverband.at.

From 2007 until 2015 first vice president EUROMAT, Brussels and chairman of the legal affairs committee.

Presenter and attendant of various international conferences, seminars, congresses

Member of the scientific advisory board of the Institut f. Glücksspiel u. Wetten at the University Bonn-Sieg, Germany.

In 2013 has been granted with the Certificate ‘Excellence in Responsible Gaming’ of the Sigmund Freud University, Vienna.

About Martin Arendts

Martin Arendts is an expert in gaming law, EU law and securities regulation. He studied law at the universities of Passau, Hamburg, Speyer and St Gallen. In 1995, Arendts founded ARENDTS ANWAELTE, now one of the leading law firms for gaming and betting law in Germany (www.gaminglaw.de). Clients include many private bookmakers and remote gaming operators, licensed in the UK, Austria, Malta or Gibraltar, as well as affiliates and media companies in Germany. Recently, Martin Arendts dealt with several administrative law, constitutional law, criminal law, unfair competition law, trademark and licensing proceedings in connection with sports betting, lotteries and poker.

Martin Arendts regularly writes for national and international legal publications and speaks at conferences. His work has appeared in a variety of publications, including Internet Gambling Report, World Online Gambling Law Report, European Gaming Lawyer, Zeitschrift für Wett- und Glücksspielrecht/European Journal of Gambling Law, MultiMedia und Recht (MMR), Gewerbearchiv, Casino & Gaming International and ISA Casinos.

About Dr. Raffaela Zillner, LL.M.

Dr. Raffaela Zillner, LL.M. runs the General Secretariat of the Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG). In this position, she’s the first point of contact for all association matters. Raffaela holds a law degree as well as a Master’s degree in Information and Media Law and a doctoral degree in law. Furthermore, Raffaela successfully passed the Vienna (Lawyers) Bar exam. In her professional career, she has worked as an Associate at a Vienna-based law firm with a special focus on gambling and sports betting law.

About Dr. Joerg Hofmann

Dr. Joerg Hofmann is the group leader of the firm’s Gaming & Betting Law Practice and Past President of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), the pre-eminent global gambling law networking and educational organization shaping the future of gaming law.

A highly recognized expert in the field, Dr. Hofmann has been consistently ranked as a “Leading Individual” in Gaming & Gambling by Chambers Global since 2011 and is the only German Lawyer listed among “Germany’s Best Lawyers” in the category “Gaming Law” by Handelsblatt and BestLawyers in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, Dr. Hofmann received the award “Gaming Law – Lawyer of the Year in Germany – 2015” from Global Law Experts. He has also repeatedly been listed in Who’sWhoLegal for sport and entertainment in Germany.

Jörg Hofmann of Melchers has an “unrivalled reputation” and impresses clients with his “careful handling” and “sound advice”(Who’sWhoLegal Germany 2016)

Heidelberg-based Jörg Hofmann of Melchers is a widely admired practitioner. He has extensive experience in advising on regulatory compliance as well as licensing issues.(Chambers Global 2015).

High knowledge in regulation licensing and taxation as well as at the forefront of developments in social media gaming. Well connected to regulators(Chambers Global 2015)

Jörg Hofmann is another influential player in the German market. He is rated for his balanced practice, which covers both online and terrestrial gaming. ‘I think the world of him’, said one peer (Chambers Global 2011)

Dr. Hofmann regularly acts as speaker and moderator at renowned international gaming law conferences and serves as a member of the editorial board of “Gaming Law Review and Economics”.

Full details about the event can be found on the official website of the event: https://europeangamingcongress.com/

