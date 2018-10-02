Sky Racing World launches Australian Harness Racing product in North America

PRESS RELEASES

North Americans can now watch and wager on Australian harness racing through Tabcorp subsidiary’s content distribution to North American ADWs

Louisville, KY. Oct. 2nd, 2018 – Sky Racing World, the Louisville, Kentucky-based distributor of international horse-racing content and subsidiary of Australian wagering operator Tabcorp, has launched harness racing from multiple Australian states in North America. From Oct. 7th, 2018, Sky Racing World’s North American advance depositing wagering (ADW) partners will offer simulcast wagering on harness racing from Australia every Sunday and Monday night EDT/PDT.

Following harness runner Lazarus’ winning American debut on Aug. 10th at Hoosier Park, Indiana, US racing fans’ appetite for Southern Hemisphere harness racing has never been stronger. Sky Racing World will serve increased North American demand by providing simulcast wagering from major trot races run in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, to its more than 70 US ADW partners, including TVG, TwinSpires, Xpressbet, NYRABets, WatchandWager, HPIbet, AmWager, and BetAmerica

Bet types, including 20-cent Trifecta combinations, will remain consistent with those offered on standard Australian racing for the upcoming harness races, which start this Sunday, Oct. 7th, at Maryborough Harness Racing Club, in Victoria, with first post at 10:42 p.m. EDT (or 7:42 p.m. PDT). The following night’s harness racing starts at 10:39 p.m. EDT (or 7:39 p.m. PDT) from Tabcorp Menangle Park, in New South Wales.

The following weekend’s harness racing runs at Victoria’s Yarra Valley from 10:39 p.m. EDT (or 7:39 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, Oct. 14th, before returning to Menangle from 10:42 p.m. EDT (or 7:42 p.m. PDT) the following night.

Australian harness racing in October will climax with races at South Australia’s Globe Derby Park on Sunday, Oct. 21st from 10:12 p.m. EDT (7:12 p.m. PDT); at Menangle again on Monday, Oct. 22nd from 10:47 p.m. EDT (7:47 p.m. PDT); at Victoria’s Hamilton Harness track on Oct. 28th from 10:34 p.m. EDT (7:34 p.m. PDT); and at Menangle on Oct. 29th from 10:47 p.m. EDT (7:47 p.m. PDT).

Past performances for these and subsequent harness races will be available on Sky Racing World’s website, which also features expert picks. The track codes for wagering on all harness races will be either AU1 (codes for thoroughbred racing will remain AUS, AUB, AUC or AUD).

David Haslett, President and CEO, at Sky Racing World, said: “US harness racing has been available in Australia for several years, so we’re excited to extend the two markets’ relationship by bringing the best Australian harness racing to North America, where interest is just as strong. Harness racing complements our core Australian thoroughbred racing product, which continues to hold the international spotlight following the history-making performances of horses like Winx.”

Contact Sky Racing World for more information on its harness racing product.

About Sky Racing World

Founded in 2014, Sky Racing World is the exclusive North American distributor of thoroughbred and harness horse-racing from races taking place across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The company, a subsidiary of Tabcorp , Australia’s biggest wagering and entertainment company, provides Australian, New Zealand, South African and South Korean racing content for simulcast horse-racing wagering to over 70 US-facing advance deposit wagering (ADW) brands, including TVG, NYRABets, TwinSpires.com, Xpressbet.com, HPiBet, Watch and Wager, and BetAmerica.com. In addition, Sky Racing World provides Australian racing content for simulcast horse-wagering wagering to over 425 horse-racing tracks and off-track betting (OTB) outlets in USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Contact Information

David Haslett

President & CEO

Sky Racing World

Tel. +1 (502) 568 1010

Email: haslettd@skyracingworld.com

Website: http://www.skyracingworld.com/ and https://www.tabcorp.com.au/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skyracingworld

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skyracingworld/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-racing-world/

Comments