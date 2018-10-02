The RISQ igaming insurance platform (iGiP) pays out record £25m jackpot

PRESS RELEASES

London, 2nd October 2018 – RISQ, the leaders in insurance-backed acquisition and retention services for the igaming industry, have announced their first £25m jackpot winner via the sweepstake and contests platform, Happy Pay.

The lucky winner of this life-changing prize entered the free-to-play prize draw via one of Happy Pay’s popular portfolio of promotional jackpot products, available across a range of assorted ecommerce websites.

Since partnering with RISQ over a year ago, Happy Pay’s clients have reported significant boosts in daily entrants due to increased jackpot sizes, whose levels RISQ has escalated by over 150%, proving their worth as a driver of traffic, player-engagement and sales across all platforms and devices.

RISQ’s insurance-backed solution enables the creation of non-networked prizes across a wide range of game types and channels. This diverse and tailored jackpot provision adds real substance and value to a company’s product offering and marketing campaigns, as evidenced by RISQ’s wide scope of B2B partnerships.

It’s the latest application from RISQ, whose leading igaming insurance platform is creating new levels in player acquisition and retention via its scalable jackpots of up to £150m. These flexible solutions offer operators and platform-providers access to some of the biggest payouts in the industry.

RISQ’s B2B Director, Tom Mitchell, said the record £25m jackpot provided ready proof of RISQ’s unique ability to pay out promptly on even the biggest industry jackpots, thanks to their contracts with A-rated reinsurers.

Mitchell said: “As volumes increase on our insurance platform (iGiP), jackpot payouts will become more and more frequent. Ultimately, in the event of any jackpot win, our clients rely on our ability to pay out quickly and with no hidden complications.

“I certainly feel that we have proven this capacity with Happy Pay. As we grow and develop, our goal is for the platform to give clients access to any winnings within 24 hours. By continuing to improve our technology, processes and reinsurance contracts, I believe that this is a realistic target.”

About RISQ:

RISQ’s iGaming insurance Platform (iGiP) creates new levels of player acquisition and retention with scalable jackpots and high limit bets. These flexible solutions offer operators and platform-providers access to some of the biggest non-networked jackpot payouts in the industry. RISQ also provide ancillary coverage for betting-on-lottery platforms up to £150m (featuring national, state and provincial lottery betting) as well as free-to-play sports predictor games for event-based competitions. RISQ’s insurance platform is backed by a team of innovative and experienced professionals in both risk and sporting analytics, leveraging over a dozen insurance markets, including Lloyd’s of London and their affiliates.

