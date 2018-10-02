Realistic Games live with White Hat Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Top-performing slots now available via popular platform

Reading, 2nd October 2018: Slot games from leading supplier Realistic Games are now live on White Hat Gaming’s casino platform.

Tutankhamun Deluxe, Clockwork Mice and Realistic Games’ hugely popular first 3D title, Black Ice, are the first three slots to be made available to the aggregator’s clients, with the award-winning game studio’s full portfolio to follow.

White Hat Gaming, which holds licences issued by the Gambling Commission of Great Britain and the Malta Gaming Authority, supplies market-leading casino and game content combined with a fully centralised back-office via a state-of-the-art platform to a host of brands.

Robert Lee, Realistic Games’ Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to be live with White Hat Gaming, whose portfolio of operators will really boost our distribution, and are confident our games will offer them further innovation and variety, as well as keeping their players fully engaged.”

Marc Weinberg, White Hat Gaminaid: “Realistic Games has been producing high quality content for a number of years and we are very pleased to have added them to our stable of slots suppliers. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Realistic Games recently launched a stunning 3D version of Roulette which is set to revolutionise the way players interact with the game online. Their latest slot, Fortune 5, was released last month.

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

