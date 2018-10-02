ORYX Gaming cracks Colombia with Wplay.co partnership

PRESS RELEASES

ORYX Gaming has made its first steps into the Colombian iGaming market on the back of a content partnership with fully licensed operator Wplay.co.

Colombian players, thanks to this latest deal, will gain access to ORYX’s market leading casino and slot games portfolio. Wplay.co will now be able to offer its players a number of ORYX’s proprietary content as well as content from Gamomat and Amatic.

Wplay.co are pioneers in the local market after becoming the first operator to secure an online gaming licence last year for Colombia under the new national regulatory laws.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Colombia’s iGaming market is one we have earmarked as a major goal in our business strategy for 2018 and 2019 and it’s excellent news we have agreed terms with Wplay.co. Colombian regulation favours a multi-channel operation of online gaming and our partnership allows them to greatly benefit from our aggregator platform.”

Julio César Tamayo Betancur, Wplay CEO said: “Wplay members expect the very best user experience on the market and that foundation is built on pure entertainment. ORYX believes in the same principles and that is hugely important to us. ORYX’s casino games portfolio will help us increase our reach and expand our local market.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider. ORYX’s omni-channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant games. The casino offering is the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles.

About Wplay

Wplay.co is a casino games company which was born from the vision of the corporate group AQUILA GLOBAL GROUP S.A.S. It is the first company in Colombia to obtain authorization from Coljuegos with contract No C1422 of 2017 to offer Internet sports betting. It is a 100% Colombian enterprise, with people and companies that have been in this sector for more than 20 years and today they seek to contribute to the legalization of Internet betting in Colombia.

