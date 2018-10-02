Global Gaming Affiliates introduces industry-first sick pay initiative

PRESS RELEASES

2nd October 2018: Global Gaming Affiliates has enhanced its newly-launched program with the unveiling of a new sick pay compensation initiative, the first of its kind within the affiliate industry.

The scheme will see affiliate partners receive up to three months of commission, based on an account’s last six months of earnings, if they are unable to work due to a serious illness or other event.

The new feature emphasises Global Gaming’s commitment to working closely with all its affiliate partners, giving them peace of mind in the event they are forced to take time off work.

Elaine Gardiner, Head of Global Gaming Affiliates, said: “We’re really excited to launch our new sick pay initiative, something that is completely new to the affiliate industry.

“When we launched Global Gaming Affiliates earlier this year, we placed great focus on developing close relationships with our partners and making them feel like an extended member of the team. We’re sure this new feature will be very beneficial to our partners and make us an attractive program to work with.”

The newly-launched program allows affiliates across Europe to work in conjunction with Global Gaming to promote its products, including flagship brand Ninja Casino, which offers one of the fastest and most hassle-free online casino experiences in the world.

Global Gaming Affiliates aims to provide a high-level service with a tailored approach to each partner, giving them all the tools and support they require to achieve outstanding results.

To find out more about Global Gaming Affiliates, please visit https://affiliates.globalgaming.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8266 | enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Global Gaming

Global Gaming is a challenger in the iGaming industry, delivering innovative and safe gaming services and operating a number of successful casino brands. Its flagship, Ninja Casino, builds on a revolutionary technology allowing players to enjoy a safe and seamless online casino experience without the hassle of a lengthy registration process.

Comments