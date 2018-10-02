The Football Pools elevates its games with FSB sportsbook

PRESS RELEASES

Platform provider to expand revered pools company’s offering with its leading sports-betting solution

London, 2nd October 2018: Leading platform provider FSB (UK) Ltd is rolling out its pioneering sports-betting and gaming platform in a new deal with The Football Pools, the world’s original football gaming firm.

FSB will deploy its definitive sportsbook solution and trading tools for the UK’s foremost pools provider, who have been at the bedrock of football betting for 95 years.

The Football Pools has recruited FSB’s best-in-breed platform in order to open up this new world to their customers across online and mobile via ‘The Pools’, a new brand in The Football Pools portfolio.

FSB’s flexible solution will seamlessly integrate the core Classic Pools football score prediction game as well as ‘Footie5’, a brand new free-to-play, five match predictor game. The game is specifically designed to attract and engage a football loving, betting savvy audience.

The sportsbook will run off FSB’s unique pricing models, meaning customers can enjoy sophisticated and reactive in-play odds, with competitive pricing on all sports arriving in perfect time for the current domestic football season.

FSB’s proprietary platform, which features real-time algorithmic pricing models together with CRM tools for player segmentation and bonusing, will also add a live casino and a full suite of casino games from leading industry suppliers to further enhance the proposition.

FSB’s Business Development Director, Richard Thorp, said: “We’re thrilled to take the field with The Football Pools, one of the most trusted and respected names in football betting. Our platform is now setting the tone for online sports betting, driving the sector forward via innovative features across online, mobile and retail.”

Derek Lloyd, CEO at The Football Pools, added: “FSB enjoys a stellar track record for delivering flexible-yet-reliable performance with effortless speed on all sporting events. So their appeal for this new venture was immediate. However, we were particularly drawn to their unrivalled in-play football betting, which allows our customers the chance to harness the best product on the UK’s sophisticated igaming landscape. Players can find our new site at thepools.com.”

“With this new sportsbook, we aim to capitalise on the escalating need for a mobile-first solution, focussing above all on in-play betting via mobile. We’re delighted to make FSB our latest signing.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications



Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

ABOUT FSB

London-based FSB has created the industry’s most scalable, flexible, and efficient sports betting and gaming platform. Utilised by operators on four continents, the modern technology is designed for the demands of live betting and a fragmented regulatory landscape, providing light physical deployments worldwide backed by centralised control systems. Available as a fully-managed service or an enterprise solution, the system allows partners to use FSB’s software platform to run their own business the way they want. The platform is integrated with the industry’s best casino games suppliers. FSB provides brands with everything needed to run a responsible sports betting and gaming business, complete with full reporting, social responsibility tools, bonusing tools, segmentation, payments and data analytics.

Comments