BetSid announces launch of UK affiliate programme

Sportsbook and casino provider BetSid have partnered with AffiliateINSIDER to launch their UK affiliate programme following a successful start to their online operation in 2018. The company becomes the third member to join up with AffiliateINSIDER and BetSid will harness their expertise as an expert Affiliate service provider to manage their programme

AffiliateINSIDER have a strong and trusted network behind them which includes tech provider FSB and that trust leads to a powerful organisation and one that can boast over two decades of experience within the affiliate space.

As part of the overall package, the programme will feature an aggressive commission rate of 45% for the first month of trading. Following on from that initial month, the rate becomes a strong 25% for both sport and casino referrals.

Commenting on the launch of the programme Paul Kirkby, Managing Director of BetSid said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming affiliate referred customers onto the BetSid brand. We’re invested in growing our affiliate channel as a key component of our acquisition strategy and are looking forward to working with a variety of affiliate partners to grow the brand and present BetSid’s unique Lucky’s betting proposition to serious UK punters.”

CEO of AffiliateINSIDER Lee-Ann Johnstone also commented:

“BetSid has a unique brand and a solid affiliate offering. We’re looking forward to how this brand innovates in the UK to claim market share.

“With an attractive affiliate bonus, dedicated service team and attractive retention incentives, I’m sure they will be successful in building a solid affiliate brand that offers a competitive edge for affiliates promoting it.”

The BetSid operation began in 2013 when successful Lancashire entrepreneur Simon Rigby launched a betting service as a supplement to his catering business at Deepdale Stadium. The organisation has grown steadily ever since and can currently boast eight outlets across the North West of England in locations such as Preston, Blackpool and Chorley.

BetSid then reinforced their commitment to the region by signing a shirt sponsorship deal with Blackpool FC at the start of the 2018/19 English football season as part of their ongoing plan to support sport in the North West.

The unique aspect of the company’s online sportsbook is the Lucky’s betting proposition which features extra value on a number of bets. It’s a concept that BetSid took with them from the high street and into the virtual world and includes a market-leading treble odds payout for one winner on Lucky 15 bets. This increases to 4x for Lucky 31s and 5x for Lucky 63s giving customers a great chance to recoup their outlay if some selections let them down. A 10% bonus on four winners for Lucky 15s also puts makes their online sportsbook a popular place to play.

That online push now continues with the launch of BetSid’s UK affiliate programme alongside an experienced trusted partner in AffiliateINSIDER and it’s open for business right now.

