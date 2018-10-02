Lottoland offers Germany €100m online lottery betting carrot

BUSINESS

Online lottery betting operator Lottoland has offered Germany’s state lotteries a potential nine-figure financial windfall if they’ll drop their opposition to the company securing a national gambling license.

On Tuesday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper quoted Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell saying that it was his company’s “goal and desire” to operate in each of Germany’s 16 federal states through “a national permit on the German market.”

Tuesday’s report quoted Birrell making a dramatic new offer to Germany’s state lottery monopolies: grant us a nationwide operating license, and the company would limit its operations to offering wagers on international lottery draws and “pass on our entire turnover” from betting on German state lotteries to these same state lotteries.

Birrell suggested that other lottery betting operators would be willing to join his company in making this grand gesture, and he estimated that the total sum would work out to “around €100m,” representing “90 to 95% of the sales that are currently going abroad.”

Lottoland, which offers online wagers on the results of traditional lottery draws across the globe, has been earning the ire of German state lotteries for a couple years now. That ire ratcheted up this summer when a German woman won €90m by betting on a EuroJackpot lottery draw, a sum that recently earned Lottoland a Guinness World Record as the largest online gambling payout to date.

Lottoland says it has filed license applications in multiple German states but has been criticized as ‘product pirates’ by the local monopolies for allegedly cannibalizing their own lottery sales while not being subject to the same requirements to funnel the bulk of lottery revenue to social causes.

Birrell’s offer comes just as the 16 German states are gearing up to debate how to reboot their long-stalled federal gambling treaty. The state ministers will get together at the end of this month to try and hammer out a compromise that has so far proved elusive.

Lottoland has made similar offers in other countries to only accept bets on international lottery draws with little success. In June, Australia approved a blanket ban on ‘synthetic’ lottery operators following a targeted campaign by domestic lottery operators like Tatts Group.

