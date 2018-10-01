Win Systems triples its presence in G2E Las Vegas 2018 to showcase impressing new launches

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, September 30, 2018– Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, is ready one more year for G2E Las Vegas (stand #2848) from 9th to 11th October. The manufacturer will show its wide product range, including casino management systems, electronic roulette and slot machines, in a booth that will be three times bigger than previous years.

Win Systems will bring to the trade-show its Wigos, the most powerful casino management systems in the market. Delegates interested in its features and operation can request a demonstration by senior staff members of the company. There will be additional space for Wigos apps and tools, like Intellia, a business intelligence tool allowing floor managers to enhance the decision-making process based on real time information; WinStats, an app that allows casino managers to access key statistics of the casino at any time from their cellular phone, and the innovative app for players WinUp, fully customized with casino image and contents.

Win Systems will also exhibit its slot solutions under GameStar, introducing for the first time its newest slant-top model GameStar ST3, a slot machine that combines comfort from slant-top with latest design trends and playability from upright slot machines. Thanks to its HD screens, high definition graphics and its superior 2.1 sound system, GameStar ST3 is expected to become one of the next market sensations. GameStar will also premiere the new Symbol driven jackpot Power Gong, with 3 exciting games that will delight both players and operators.

The supplier will also show its complete collection of premium Gold Club electronic roulette, including its newest products Gold Club Ventura with 6 player positions, and the Chinese Roulette, a new roulette game based on the traditional one but including elements and betting options inspired in the mystical Chinese culture. Gold Club electronic roulette allow casinos to maximize monetization of floor space thanks to its compact and premium design, combined with superior performing software.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “G2E is one of the most relevant trade-shows in our sector. We have been working very hard during the year to show new products that will allow us offering the best solutions to casinos of all types and sizes.

Our objective is providing both to our current and future clients a global solution for their businesses. This year we keep growing very fast in America, and this trade-show is very important to continue working on the several on-going projects we have, also to develop new business opportunities.”

After the success last year with the event, Win Systems will organize again in 2018 “The Great Pack party” together with 2 other companies. The dinner and party will be the first night of Las Vegas trade-show, Tuesday October 9th, in the Hyde Club of Hotel Bellagio. Personal invitation is required.

To organize a meeting please send an email to marketing@winsysgroup.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

Comments