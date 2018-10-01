Nissi Online Casino adds virtual sports betting

PRESS RELEASES

Nissi Online Casino proudly announces the addition of virtual sports betting to its lineup of online casino games for real money. The Virtual Sports section of the casino allows bettors to wager on football, greyhound racing, bike racing, and more. Virtual games are conducted every few minutes, and there is always something to make a wager on. You can signup for free and sample these virtual sports games 24/7.

Virtual Sports Betting Action at Nissi Casino

Sports betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling. Players all over the world wager millions of dollars each year on sporting events. Now, you can experience the thrill of virtual sports betting at Nissi Online Casino. There is no need to wait for your favorite sports season to begin. Virtual sporting events are always in season at the casino.

Betting on these simulated contests is very easy. Players begin by using the virtual television to select which type of contest they would like to wager on. There are speedway races, horse races, greyhound races, and bicycle races. You’ll also find football matches, archery contests, and badminton. Games and races begin every two to three minutes.

Once a player has selected a contest, the choice is made to bet on a team or runner. The bet is submitted, and all that remains is to enjoy the contest. Players can collect their winning wagers after a virtual sporting event has been completed.

The virtual sports offered by Nissi Casino are very realistic. They convey the same sense of fun and enjoyment that comes from betting on live sports. You don’t have to find a live sportsbook and wait for a game. The action is always hot at Nissi Casino.

Advantages of Virtual Sports Betting at Nissi Casino

Players love that the virtual sports games at Nissi Casino do not require a separate online gaming account. You can use the same account and funds to bet on virtual sports, play live baccarat, or try your luck on the slot machines. You can even fund your account with Bitcoin if you prefer more security and privacy.

Games are ongoing. You can find an event starting every few minutes, so there is no need to wait hours for a live event to begin. This gives you the opportunity to make more wagers on more events. More wagers means more chances to win.

Virtual Sports is now an option for all members of Nissi Online Casino. Log in today and take advantage of this exciting new way to wager on sports.

