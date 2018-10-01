Genting hires Alison Brincat as Head of Affiliates

PRESS RELEASES

Brincat will run the affiliate program from Genting’s new Interactive Headquarters in Malta

Genting Casinos has appointed Alison Brincat (formerly Head of Affiliates at Wetten.com and Videoslots) to lead its affiliate program for its GentingCasino.com and Genting Bet brands from a new Malta headquarters.

Genting Casinos UK Ltd is one of the Great Britain’s largest casino operators offering the very best in premium casino gaming, live casino and sports betting via its mobile, apps and website products. The Genting Group launched its first online casino in 2008 while the Genting Bet sports book was launched in 2013. Both verticals have grown consistently over recent years supported by Genting’s considerable retail estate of 40+ casinos.

Ms. Brincat will be based in Genting’s new Maltese offices with interactive marketing and operations teams and will be responsible for growing the Genting Affiliates program after a handover from incumbent affiliate manager Matt Maunder. She is contactable through the affiliates@gentinguk.com email address and will be available to meet with current and potential affiliates at the London Affiliate Conference.

Jeremy Taylor, Managing Director of Genting Interactive said:-

“We are in the process of building a team of the highest calibre of marketing and operations professionals to grow Genting’s interactive business out of our new Malta office. Alison is one of the most respected affiliate professionals in the gaming industry and the first of our new hires so I’m very happy to welcome her to the team”.

Alison Brincat, Head of Affiliates at Genting Interactive said:-

“Genting is a huge global business with a significant UK casino estate and big ambitions for their mobile and web casino and sportsbook brands. It’s a great time for me to be joining the team and I’m looking forward to working with both current and new affiliates to capitalise on the success Genting Casino and Genting Bet have seen to date”.

For media enquiries, please contact PHA Media (Genting’s communications agency) on Genting@pha-media.com or on +44 207 0251 377.

About Genting Casinos UK Ltd

Genting Casinos is part of the Genting Group, established in Malaysia in 1965 one of Malaysia’s biggest corporations. Valued at US$24 billion, Genting employs more than 60,000 employees worldwide.

Genting Casinos UK Ltd trades in the UK as Genting Casinos. Genting Casinos operate 40+ casinos across England and Scotland, as well as Crockfords Cairo casino in Egypt. In London the group owns Crockfords, along with the Colony Club, Maxims and The Palm Beach, as well as Genting Casino Cromwell Mint and Genting Casino Chinatown.

In January 2015 Genting took over as lead sponsor of the Genting Arena at the NEC. Visit www.GentingArena.co.uk for more information.

In October 2015 Genting Solihull opened Resorts World Birmingham, Europe’s first leisure and entertainment resort featuring 40 outlet stores, stylish bars and restaurants, an 11 screen cinema, the Genting Hotel and Spa and the International Casino.

Find out more at www.resortsworldbirmingham.co.uk

You can follow Genting Casinos and Genting Bet on Twitter here:-

@Genting_Casinos

@Genting_Bet

