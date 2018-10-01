Bosnia and Herzegovina in the focus at European Gaming Congress with Zlatan Omerspahić (NSoft)

PRESS RELEASES

Ljubljana – 1 October 2018 – There are just two weeks to until Europe’s most engaging conference opens its doors and the organizers are ready to bring yet another great opportunity to learn and network with the experts of the online and land-based gambling industry from across Europe and the Balkans.

The conference will take place at Grand Union Hotel Ljubljana on the 16th of October and is a must attend event for European operators who are active in regulated and non-regulated markets.

You can Register here or View the Agenda

European Gaming Congress is specially designed to bring together industry experts, regulators, operators and service providers in order to discuss burning issues some of the markets are facing when working with compliance updates and licensing. The event also offers networking sessions which will help attending delegates to meet and greet some of well-known faces of the gambling industry in Europe. The agenda will give the opportunity for attending delegates to dive into regulatory updates from Italy, Malta, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Greece and many more jurisdictions. We look forward to seeing you in Ljubljana with a full day of quality content and networking.

Given the location of the conference, the panel discussion includes regulatory updates from the Balkans region, with special emphasis on Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zlatan Omerspahić (NSoft) is going to join the “Highlighting the Balkans and Southeast Europe” panel discussion along with Zoran Puhač (European Organization for Gaming Law -EOGL), Tatjana Scepanovic (Montenegro Bet) and Luka Popović (BDK Advokati).

The panel discussion will be moderated by Donata Szabo (GamblingCompliance)

About Zlatan Omerspahić

Zlatan Omerspahić has a Phd in Commercial law, Corporate governance, Contract law, Regulatory issues and is currently serving the role of Data Protection Officer at NSoft.

He gratuated the Faculty of Law at University of Zenica and has held several compliance related roles at Sberbank and Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank.

He is responsible, loyal, dedicated and eager to learn about innovative things.

Make sure you register your seat in time to benefit of the great lineup of speakers and quality networking opportunities!

Full details about the event can be found on the official website of the event.

Register here!

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments