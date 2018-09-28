Innovation incubator at G2E announces student and startup finalists to pitch to business moguls

PRESS RELEASES

Celebrity judges include stars of ABC’s Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John, and Sprout CEO Cindy Eckert

LAS VEGAS – The results are in. Four finalists have been selected to compete for a $10,000 prize by pitching their business concepts in gaming and hospitality to celebrity entrepreneurs at the inaugural Innovation Incubator at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions. Innovation Incubator at G2E debuts on Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

Announced today, Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments and star of ABC’s Shark Tank will join fellow costar FUBU CEO and Founder Daymond John, as well as The Pink Ceiling and Sprout CEO Cindy Eckert (Whitehead) to judge the panel of finalists.

Innovation Incubator at G2E finalists include two student submissions and two startups:

• Inside Injuries (Startup): Inside Injuries combines sports medicine with statistical modeling to predict the impact of injuries on player performance, providing credible, easy to understand and actionable data to consumers, bookmakers, sports media and the gaming industry. Presenter: Tracy Hankin, CEO of Inside Injuries.

• Shield Card Shoe (Student): Shield Card Shoe is a casino table game security device that serves as a patent-protected, cost-effective and simple solution to card marking and edge sorting. Presenter: Brittney Martino, UNLV’s Technology Liaison for the Office of Economic Development.

• Vegas Doorstop (Startup): The DoorPRO from Vegas Doorstop helps service industry professionals maintain dignity and professionalism with a hassle-free solution to prop open heavy doors. Presenter: Bill Hengler, Founder and CEO of DoorPRO Doorstop. Graduate of UNLV, Class of 1992

• Window Magic (Student): Window Magic™ integrates transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays and other conventional displays to deliver a tailored experience for resort guests. Presenter: Wayne Wittman, UNLV student

The finalists will have five minutes to pitch their business concepts to a live audience and O’Leary, John and Eckert, followed by a fast-paced Q&A where the headlining guests will examine the potential business opportunity of each presentation.

The winning presentation, dubbed the Judges’ Choice, will be awarded a $10,000 prize as well as a complimentary booth at G2E 2019 to showcase their technology. The audience will vote for a second prize, the Customer’s Choice, which will also receive a complimentary booth at G2E 2019.

Finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts who rated submissions based upon innovation, operational efficiency, end-user value, operational adoption and integration, revenue potential and long-term use. In addition to the mainstage finalists, the industry experts panel helped to select six runner-up participants that earned dedicated presentation time at AGA’s Innovation Lab at G2E.

About Global Gaming Expo:

Global Gaming Expo 2018 (G2E), the world’s premier international gaming trade show and educational event, is presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions. G2E will return to the Sands Expo and Convention Center October 8 – 11 (Education: October 8-11 | Expo Hall: October 9-11) for a high-powered event showcasing all aspects of the gaming industry, including the show’s first-ever Sports Betting Symposium. The event showcases the latest developments in gaming technology and features new educational content that is fast-paced and actionable. G2E has everything you need for your casino floor and across your entire operation – from traditional casino fare to non-gaming amenities and digital products – G2E is where business growth is accelerated.

About AGA:

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and Tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

