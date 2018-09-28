CEEG Awards 2018 Budapest – Official list of winners

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 28 September 2018 – The 2018 CEEG Awards Ceremony took place on the 25th of September and was once again embedded in the official agenda of CEEGC Budapest. The winners of each category were announced after 2 months of excitement, which included online voting, shortlist creation and the final vote of the attending delegates of the event.

The awards were presented by Julia Peeva (Amusenet) and Assaf Stieglitz (Odds1X2.com) during the final session of the event and the organizers are honored to reveal the public list of the winner per each category:

• Best Customer Support in Online Casino 2018: Betsson Group

• Best Overall Online Casino 2018: Mr. Green

• Best Customer Support in Sports Betting 2018: Superbet

• Best Overall Sports Betting Operator 2018: Superbet

• Best Overall eSports Service Provider 2018: UltraPlay

• Best Overall Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports Provider 2018: NSoft

• Rising Star in the Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports 2018: Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI)

• Best Sports Betting Innovation in 2018: Altenar

• Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology 2018: Digitain

• Best Overall Sports Betting Provider 2018: SBTech

• Rising Star in Online Casino Technology 2018: Tom Horn Gaming

• Online Casino Innovator 2018: Wazdan

• Best Online Casino Provider 2018: Play’n GO

• Best Lottery Service Provider 2018: Playtech

• Best Cryptocurrency Gaming Platform Provider 2018: Bethereum

• Best Overall Payment Service Provider 2018: paysafecard, part of the Paysafe Group

• Best iGaming Press in the region 2018: GamblingCompliance

• Best Connected iGaming Service Provider 2018: Iforium

• Best Testing Laboratory 2018: Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)

• Best Support for Responsible Gambling 2018: Betsson Group

The official press releases are already rolling out through industry media and here is what the winners are saying:

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’n GO: “We are very active in this region and, as with all areas we work, we have dedicated ourselves to creating the best content we can and making sure we give the operators what they need to best entertain their players.

Our people work incredibly hard to make sure we’re only putting out the finest games and services possible and I’m sure this kind of recognition will only serve to make us work harder to continue setting high standards.”

Andrzej Hyla, Head of Sales at Wazdan: “As a company we’re very proud to win this CEEG Award, and to be recognised in this way for our role as an innovation leader. Behind every achievement, award or milestone reached there is a team of dedicated individuals who work endlessly towards achieving that goal. I’d like to thank our team for their dedication, great work and constant motivation. This one’s for you!”

FSI founders, CEO Dennis Tsalikis and COO Bill Mexias: “We are proud to receive the award. We would like to thank our team, for bringing the company’s vision to life, European Gaming Events for hosting us and everyone who kindly supported us with their vote, from the very beginning and during our journey from the nomination, to the shortlist and to this award.”

“We’d like to congratulate our worthy fellow-nominees and let everyone know we are committed to working hard and advancing further. We are looking forward to meeting you all at ICE 2019.”

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer of SBTech: “We are very proud of our strong relationship with the region, with two of SBTech’s biggest offices based in Bulgaria and another major operation in Kyiv. Just this month we opened a state-of-the-art sports-themed office in Sofia and we have a number of key clients in the region. I look forward to growing our presence in Eastern Europe still further over the coming years.

After a period of intense activity for SBTech in the US and Western Europe, it’s gratifying to be recognised once again for our work in a region that remains vital to our international strategy”

Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming: “At Tom Horn, we always strive for excellence, combining the latest technology with creative ideas to deliver high-quality gaming products that are popular with players and operators, and always comply with the most stringent regulations in the industry. We are proud of the work we do and are honoured to have won this award.”

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard: “I am very proud that our team has won the CEEGC Award 2018 for the best payment solution provider in the gaming sector, as further proof that paysafecard is the leading online prepaid payment method for gaming enthusiasts. We won’t rest on our laurels, and will take this award as further motivation to continue our commitment to offering gamers a safe and simple alternative payment method.”

Suren Khachatryan, CEO at Digitain: “The CEEG Conference is one of the industry’s best events to attend in the iGaming calendar and grows in stature every year. We are therefore honoured to be the recipient of the 2018 Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards ‘Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology’ category and look forward to delivering continued technical excellence to our customers.”

