CasinoCircle.co.uk launch bookmaker comparison sister site BettingCircle.co.uk

The burgeoning casino comparison website CasinoCircle.co.uk have today launched a sportsbook-specific sister site entitled BettingCircle.co.uk in a move intended to help sports fans navigate to the internet’s best betting sites.

The newly-launched BettingCircle.co.uk, developed for UK gamers, already harbours some of the biggest brands on the internet including Betfred, Ladbrokes and 888 Sport along with more up and coming bookmakers like Jetbull, 21Bet and Bet Bright.

Meanwhile, CasinoCircle, launched in early 2018, is the umbrella company for Digital Circle Media Limited’s casino interests, and features unbiased content and research on a wide variety of brands from the casino world along with a vast selection of slot, blackjack and roulette game reviews.

“We’re delighted to be able launch BettingCircle to the UK market,” said Digital Circle founder Will Haswell.

“2018 has been a great year for us. Our unveiling of CasinoCircle went excellently, and we’re delighted that so many trusted brands have faith in our service, while in the content arena we’ve collaborated with some great people in Business Matters Magazine, 90min.com, and Mighty Gadget.”

“This summer we took the decision to extend the Circle brand with BettingCircle which will really utilise the true strength of our workforce. We’re really excited about where this project could go!”

The decision to launch BettingCircle comes after CasinoCircle – which currently houses over 50 casino reviews and over 80 slot game reviews – reported impressive growth following their launch in early 2018, while the remote gambling sector as a whole also saw a 3.7% increase year on year.

The gross gambling yield for the remote gambling sector now currently stands £4.9 bn, of which £1.7 bn is generated through betting activity.

Representatives from Digital Circle Media Limited will be attending the Lisbon Affiliate Conference from the 17th to 19th October 2018.

For press enquiries please contact Tom Mortimer at tom@casinocircle.co.uk / +44 (0) 115 9349940

About Digital Circle Media Limited:

Established in 2018, Digital Circle Media Limited was created by gambling industry experts who have worked in tandem with the biggest brands for over 20 years. Featuring the freshest and hottest brands in the industry, Digital Circle diligently ensures that the brands they feature are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and offer a safe-haven for the gamer to enjoy their free time.

