Activewin among first in Europe to receive Apple Search ads certification

Business partners Fred Done and Warren Jacobs continue to surge as leaders in digital marketing as Activewin media strategists become ASA certified, making them two of just fifteen in Europe to receive the certification from the tech giant, Apple.

Similar to Google, Apple Search Ads marketing incorporates keywords in app titles, descriptions and metadata to improve rankings to consumers who wish to discover relevant apps on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is estimated that the number of global app downloads last year reached over 175 billion, making Search Ads increasingly crucial to brands who invest heavily in app creation.

Since MD Warren Jacobs launched ActiveWin in 2013, search ads have been an integral part of their digital services. The early success of their Betfred affiliate and PPC marketing campaigns led founder Fred Done, one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs, to personally invest in the marketing firm. Betfred’s digital business has continued to grow market share since adding new channels including Video on Demand, social media marketing and now App Store Ads marketing through ActiveWin.

It proved to be the beginning of multiple partnerships and business launches between Done and Jacobs, with a focus on the international online gambling market. Aside from Betfred, the duo brokered deals with gambling tech firms including Nektan, Betable and Clicktech, as well as investing in online betting sites Kerching Casino and Bucky Bingo, and tech development leader Degree53. Outside of gaming, the two invested in the fledgeling medical app PushDr and recently partnered with the founders of ad tech firm Adzooma to launch a global automated marketing business designed for SME’s.

Jacobs said: ‘I am immensely proud of our team for receiving this certification. I think it speaks volumes about our reputation for online marketing to be one of only a few firms in Europe to be invited by Apple to receive this training. We were the first marketers to appear on this channel, so we see the value of Apple Search Ads. Our team will continue to be groundbreakers in the digital media landscape. I would like to thank Apple for this prestigious opportunity.’

Fred Done added: ‘I saw something extraordinary in ActiveWin five years ago, and I knew I was backing a winner with Warren. But even I didn’t expect to see the phenomenal growth of this talented young group. There are over 160 people now, and I really enjoy working closely with the whole team because they bring so much energy and passion every day to what they do.’

ABOUT ACTIVEWIN MEDIA GROUP

ActiveWin Media is a Manchester-based marketing firm that provides complete digital marketing services including PPC, social media marketing, affiliate programs, display media buying, SEO, content marketing, video on demand, CRM and re-marketing services to global brands. www.activewinmedia.co.uk

Active Win Media is incorporated in England and Wales with company number 08263882 and is located at Steam Packet House, 72-76 Cross Street, Manchester M2 JG, United Kingdom.

T: 0161 359 3593

