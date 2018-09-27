Zitro is on a roll and ready to rock in Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASES

“We have never been so excited”, said Johnny Viveiros Ortiz, Founder of Zitro. And the facts clearly justify his emotions, as since the beginning of this year, Zitro has successfully expanded into more markets and launched more products than ever before. “We started expanding in Latin America, launching outstanding products such as the Power Bingo Link, and the now tremendously popular progressive bank multigame video slot with panoramic sign, Link King. We’re also quickly deploying our product range all over Europe, and we now have our eyes set on Asia”, he explained. Power Bingo Link and Link King are just examples of the fast-growing product portfolio of video bingo and video slot games. “At G2E, we will be world-wide debuting our brand new games, as well as showcasing all our successful products. Our booth will certainly be one of the major highlights at the show” he affirmed.

Within the BRYKE Video Slot product range, the company will exhibit the standalone multigame line, including the recently launched Spin Hit which features nine hot new games that are designed to offer the experience of a traditional slot game, together with players’ favorite Hot Deal set and the award-winning Pick & Win packages. Added to the standalone multigames is the Smart Spins collection, featuring the first multigame package that includes new and exciting functionalities such as 4×5 Reels, sticky wilds, and tons of multipliers, packed into six innovative game with a re-designed interface. At G2E, Zitro will showcase for the first time ever, the hot new LAP, Hit me Up!, a Local Area Progressive game with no less then 6 jackpots that cumulate in explosive sound and visual effects that will raise a player’s adrenaline to heightened levels.

To be featured at Las Vegas is also the proven Multigame LAP product line that includes Blazing Pearls LAP and the Guns & Gold LAP. Sharing the floor will also be the extremely successful Link King Multigame from the progressive links with panoramic sign product line. Link King is proving to be a real game changer that, thanks to its stunning bank presentation and beautiful graphics, stand out on every casino floor. Visitors will also be able to play the spicy Link Me progressive Link, which will catch players attention thanks to its juicy and exciting strawberry-bite feature.

As the world leader in Video Bingo, Zitro is once again bringing a new twist to video bingo with its super-hot Power Bingo Link, a linked Video Bingo LAP with a 4-level progressive jackpot and innovative game mechanics that differentiate it from the traditional Video Bingo games, without losing the essence of what players look for in this category. Zitro will also showcase it’s updated Video Bingo games library that includes thrilling brand-new titles such as Fireworks, Lucky Children and Maximus, with impressive and unique Bonus features.

Zitro Interactive will have its special place at Zitro’s booth showcasing products for both B2C and B2B. For direct end users, on display will be the leading mobile freemium application World of Bingo with more than 2 million installations, and for B2B business will be Bryke’s most popular Video Slot games, which are now available for online casinos, adding to growing Video Bingo games catalogue that is already available on multiple online casinos world-wide.

“Our expansion is happening well above our expectations, and thanks to the extraordinary team of creative and passionate people at Zitro, our product portfolio is growing exceptionally fast and well, providing us and our customers with all we need to keep the momentum going. We are on a roll and we are proud to show it to the world at G2E Las Vegas”, commented Sebastián Salat, CEO of Zitro.

Zitro will be at booth#2440 at G2E Las Vegas, which will be held from October 9th to 11th 2018 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

For more information:

Departamento de Comunicación Zitro

ines.perez@globalzitro.com/ adelaida.rodriguez@globalzitro.com

Tel.: +34 937 456 900/ +34 91 7997366

Comments