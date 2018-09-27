Yggdrasil signs Paf casino content deal

PRESS RELEASES

27th September, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has agreed terms with Paf to provide the operator with its high-quality casino slot games content.

Founded in 1966 to raise funds for good causes on the Åland Islands, Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening) is a gaming operator based on the Åland Islands of Finland, owned and licensed by the regional Åland Government. Paf offers online games to customers in Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden as well as to its home market.

The operator will launch Yggdrasil’s portfolio of innovative casino slots games across all its markets. The portfolio includes the blockbusting Vikings trilogy; classic titles such as Jokerizer and Winter Berries; as well as latest slot releases Hanzo’s Dojo and Wolf Hunters.

Within the scope of the current deal, Paf will have access to Yggdrasil’s proprietary collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST®, across all their markets. This allows the operators to run in-game campaigns, maximising cross-sell opportunities and a superior player experience.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil, said: “We are thrilled to partner with such a well-recognised brand as Paf with a long and successful history in gaming. The deal proves we are seen by operators as the leading games provider in the Nordics and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with Paf.”

Kim Johansson, Chief Gaming Officer at Paf, said: “Yggdrasil’s casino content is a firm favourite in our current markets and has proven to be a great success across regulated markets, so we are very excited to be able to offer their highly innovative games to our loyal players.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About Paf

Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening) is a money gaming operator founded on Åland in 1966 to generate a profit to the Åland islands community. Paf’s first gaming site, launched in 1999, has matured into paf.com, an international entertainment portal that offers slots, casino games, poker, betting, bingo, lotteries and fantasy sports. Many of our games are unique for us, developed in our in-house game studio.

Paf is an award-winning leader in responsible gaming, and in 2018 we introduced an annual loss limit for our customers.

In 2017, the Paf Group had a total revenue of 116.5 million euros and a profit of 27.6 million euros. The Paf Group has roughly 400 employees from 34 countries, and our offices are located on Åland, Stockholm, Riga, Tallinn, Madrid and Helsinki. Paf is licensed and controlled by the Åland Regional Government.

