Dungeon Quest – Now live!

PRESS RELEASES

A quest for all! Nolimit’s Dungeon Quest awaits

September 27th, 2018 – Swedish developer, Nolimit City, announce their latest title, following their hit release, Hot Nudge, which was presented in July 2018. A portrait oriented first for Nolimit City, Dungeon Quest promises to entertain all players that are happy to play on the go.

Dungeon Quest, immerses players to the deepest depths of their latest theme, a heroic effort to enter the most dreaded of places, forging a way to retrieve coveted lost treasures. A mobile experience unlike no other, Nolimit sticks to their guns and pushes forward a mobile-portrait title that speaks to the ever-growing demand for great mobile games. Dungeon Quest is a slot with 29 fixed betlines on a 5×7 reel area and adjacent pay instead of traditional left to right. With two main game random features and a freespin that offers sticky wilds, this game will keep players on their toes.

A fun experience for all, Dungeon Quest has been designed to stand out, specifically in the lacking portrait-oriented games sector – the game offers enough frequent random features to boost a great experience, whilst chasing a chunky 4 freespin bonus feature that has room to potentially deliver a blowing full stacked screen of sticky wilds, giving players the Legendry Loot and Epic Win celebration.

Like all content from the software provider, Dungeon Quest is yet another title built in HTML5, available across all devices and leading operating systems, also marking the 11th release title by the provider.

Per Lindheimer, Product Owner at Nolimit City, said: “As a big fan of old school roll-playing games this adventure themed game is right up my ally. The lush and comfy portrait mode really fits the games innovative adjacent payouts and matches the adventurous game theme and exhilarating mechanic.”

Dungeon Quest is available on all Nolimit City partners from September 27th.

For more information about this press release please contact Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales – malcolm@nolimitcity.com

About Nolimit City:

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators.

Comments