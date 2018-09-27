BtoBet’s neuron sports garners a lot of interest at BOS

PRESS RELEASES

• Alessandro Fried: Operators have to adapt their operations based on the differences and diversities that constitute the region

Betting on Sports proved to be the perfect setting for the sportsbook industry, with the leading market players meeting under the same roof not only to exhibit but also to share their thoughts and opinions regarding the various factors that are characterizing the industry. BtoBet’s team capitalized on the event showcasing the Neuron Sports platform, generating substantial interest from operators present at the event keen on maximizing their operational opportunities in a fast paced scenario.

BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried, expressed his satisfaction regarding the way the four-day conference has panned. “Betting on Sports has proved itself to be the ideal platform for all those involved in the sportsbook industry to get a genuine grasp on where the industry is heading especially in terms of the technology that is being introduced in a consistent manner to enhance the player experience.”

Fried also participated in a panel focusing on the opportunities that the Latin American region keeps in hold for the sportsbook operators. He stated that “there is no doubting the potential of the region, especially when one takes into consideration the huge interest on all things that are sports related.” He however emphasized that the key for success within the region mainly resides in the ability of the bookmakers to adapt their offerings to the diversity that characterizes the region on a player preference level.

“Adopting a one-size-fits-all approach is simply not an option,” said Fried. “Bookmakers must also have at their disposal the proper information regarding the dynamic regulatory environment that characterizes the region, and which has transformed the whole region into such an interesting scenario for the operators to undertake.”

