Wazdan wins ‘Online Casino Innovator 2018’ at CEEG Awards

Wednesday, September 26; 2018, Malta – Slots provider Wazdan has strengthened its market leading position by winning the award for ‘Online Casino Innovator 2018’ at the 2018 Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Conference (CEEG) held in Budapest.

The CEEGC award for ‘Online Casino Innovator 2018’ is a confirmation that Wazdan’s meteoric growth this year is underwritten by the company’s laser focus on technology innovation that allows a talented and highly motivated team to produce some of the world’s best slots games.

The 2018 CEEG conference took place in Budapest this week, with the awards voted on by the attending delegates. In a hotly contested category Wazdan emerged with the Award despite strong competition from industry heavyweights: NetEnt, BetConstruct, Iforium and Tom Horn Gaming.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature. The company is currently working on a number of new Unique Wazdan Features, some of which were on display at iGB Live!, and will be showcased at SiGMA in November.

These technology breakthroughs have positioned Wazdan as the slots provider of choice for major operators, and the company has announced a multitude of partnership agreements with industry leaders such as EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, Gaming1 and Bethard, amongst others.

Simultaneously, Wazdan has been releasing 2 new slots every month to provide the world’s most discerning operators with immersive games that drive engagement, revenue and excitement.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “As a company we’re very proud to win this CEEG Award, and to be recognised in this way for our role as an innovation leader. Behind every achievement, award or milestone reached there is a team of dedicated individuals who work endlessly towards achieving that goal. I’d like to thank our team for their dedication, great work and constant motivation. This one’s for you!”

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

