Viva Las Vegas, the new video slot by Red Rake Gaming!

PRESS RELEASES

The game developer based in Valencia (Spain) has launched a new 5×4 reel video slot where music, fun and entertainment are the real stars of the show.

With this new launch, Red Rake aims to give players the genuine Las Vegas atmosphere. Lively music that just makes you want to sit down, play and enjoy. An attractive design and a seemingly endless string of incredible prizes make for maximum gameplay enjoyment.

This new video slot adds an original bonus feature with its heart gauge sidebar where players will receive free spins when achieving 4 or more straight respins, as well as having the opportunity to multiply their prizes.

During the Free Spins Bonus feature, the featured “Viva Las Vegas” symbols – inspired by the legendary sign welcoming visitors to the city – will operate as Wilds, offering even more prizes in turn.

Come, enjoy and remember… Anything can happen in VIVA LAS VEGAS!

About Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming is a premium casino games developer which supplies its games to social and real money operators. Red Rake current portfolio contains +40 slots and +10 videobingos of top graphical and sound quality with unique and well balanced mathematics. Its content is certified for the Spanish and Italian regulated markets and the company plans to expand to several other jurisdictions during 2018. Red Rake’s games and RNG have been audited by several prestigious independent testing houses and are featured by a number of licensed operators.

For further information on the company, please visit: www.redrakegaming.com

Comments