NOVOMATIC presents winning technology for US markets at G2E

An extensive NOVOMATIC product range that features brand new games and game mixes, a series of advanced cabinets, progressive jackpots, electronic table games, sports betting and system solutions, and online gaming developments will be on display for the US and surrounding markets on Booth #1259 at G2E 2018. Commercial and tribal gaming operators will be able to explore the wide-ranging product suite and understand just how NOVOMATIC’s award-winning technology can boost their operations.

The NOVOSTAR® V.I.P. 3.50 cabinet with Python Chair delivers the next level of player immersion and will present a new IP title for casino markets – MacGyver™. Based on the iconic TV show of the 80s, players join Richard Dean Anderson and the lead cast on an explosive slot adventure. Returning to G2E will be From Dusk Till Dawn™ – and both IP titles will also be presented in a compact style on the V.I.P. Lounge™ 2.32 cabinet.

Spearheaded by the PANTHERA™ 2.27 twin screen cabinet, and the PANTHERA™ Curve 1.43 and V.I.P. Lounge™ Curve 1.43 that feature curved 4K screens, various cabinet series for all-sized venues will showcase a selection of new single games – featuring Dragon Hits™, Prize of the Nile™, Prized Panda™, Princesses of War™, Riches Ahoy!™ and Great American Wilds™ – from the NOVOMATIC Americas Mount Prospect studio and the Winfinity Games and 707 Games studios in Austria. The Enchanted Fortunes Linked Jackpot™ will show progressive themes from the Fortunes series, new Otium bingo games will be on display, and leading multi-game mixes will be presented – with new mixes for Illinois and Pennsylvania VGT markets, and a newly designed mix targeting Latin America.

Electronic Table Games (ETGs) based on the internationally renowned NOVO LINE Novo Unity™ II platform have been growing their US footprint, and at G2E, automated, virtual and live versions of popular table games will be presented with two automated roulette wheels and a live Baccarat table to demonstrate variations of the powerful system. Adding to the popular Cammegh Spread-Bet Roulette, new Black Jack and Baccarat Spread-Bet side bets make their debut at the show and prominent signage from NOVOMATIC Media Technologies will round-off this year’s ETG display.

Recognising a large-scale opportunity in sports betting has proved fruitful as the US sports betting market is now open for business. NOVOMATIC has teamed up with Sportradar to co-develop an innovative line of sports betting products and services that will be demonstrated on a special area of the booth. Another designated area will display the Octavian myACP casino management system.

Greentube online content will feature in the NOVOMATIC Interactive area with titles such as Almighty Reels™ – Realm of Poseidon, Jaguar Moon™, Steinhaus™ and Asian Diamonds™ being some of the many highlights. Online versions of NOVOMATIC slots popular in the US land-based market like From Dusk Till Dawn™ and the Tales of Darkness™ series will demonstrate an exciting range of omni-channel offerings.

Sharing the booth with Ainsworth Game Technology, majority owned by NOVOMATIC, the portfolio will include the company’s Class III, Class II, Washington State and Historical Horse Racing product lines. On show will be a selection of new standalone and linked games, new titles on the A640 cabinets, online gaming content, the upgraded EVO cabinet that makes its North American trade show debut, and new linked progressive brands – including the brand new PAC-MAN™ Link series.

Rick Meitzler, CEO NOVOMATIC Americas, said: “The player entertainment experience is most important and good content is king. With new titles, innovative progressive product lines and electronic table game solutions it’s going to be a fantastic show for us. What is most exciting as we are preparing for G2E 2018 is the amount of titles and cabinets that we have in the pipeline for 2019. This will be a breakout year for us in the VGT market as well, with the planned launch of our Octavian myACP system and new game suites for both Illinois and Pennsylvania. Look out for us at G2E – we have the right team and I’m excited to show off our great product selection.”

