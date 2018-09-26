Are you ready to Rumble?

PRESS RELEASES

November 9th 2018 @ the Hilton Metropole in Brighton.

Y2X CEO (Lee McFarland) is going to be fighting in this year’s Remembrance Rumble (Bust Up On The Beach) and we’re asking for your support to help the below charities.

The main charities :

Save our soldier

Holidays for heroes

Help our wounded

“Bust up on The Beech” A fun filled, adrenaline packed evening! A black tie dinner, boxing matches and an after party all rolled into one event! All the while raising money for veteran’s charities.

This is an un-missable opportunity to share an evening with some of the world’s most elite Special Forces including veterans from 22 SAS, United States Special Forces, Royal Marines and Paras. It promises to be an incredible event full of entertainment!

Our gorgeous hostesses will welcome you to the evening with a complimentary drink. The three course black tie dinner then starts the event with a touch of class in the Oxford Ball Room.

The action then begins: An adrenaline fuelled evening of boxing enjoyed from the comfort of your table. Our boxing matches include the following:

Wheelchair Boxing by disabled Veterans – Witness true grit and determination as two genuine heroes go at it!

Parachute Regiment (Pte Lee McFarland) Vs Parachute Regiment Officer (Captin Roger Hilden) – Watch the dream occur, as our ‘Tom’ gets to batter the snobbish Rupert all-round the ring!

SAS vs Rest Of the World Special Forces – The US SF could not contain them last year, so the net has been cast far and wide to try and find these greats warriors equal’s in the boxing ring!

After the fights it’s over to Global DJ Danny Rampling and support DJs to get the after-party started until the early hours of the morning. Further acts and entertainment to follow, including fairground rides, Best Selling Authors and veteran owned businesses.

Sponsorship Packages available.

We are delighted to confirm that Sky Sports News will be running pieces on the event, ensuing nationwide exposure, Born Fearless Boxing are also in talks to with the Sun to reconfirm their support as our official newspaper partner in previous years this coverage has included online and in-paper updates on the events.

The event itself will be live streamed on a free to air platform with a professional production crew, the past two events have received over 750K views each. This ensures that your branding will be widely seen, this is particularly useful for niche companies who are looking to reach an audience with a military interest. Please email lee.mcfarland@y2x.uk for packages.

