Battle the Beast with Yggdrasil’s Wolf Hunters

Players challenged to face their fears in new fang-tastic quest-based adventure slot

25th September, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil is calling for the bravest souls to take on the foul Werewolf in its latest quest-based video slot, Wolf Hunters.

In the new Yggdrasil creation players are transported to a medieval town, ravaged by the ferocious Werewolf. Hunters attack the beast as soon as it hits the reels, with every successful battle rewarding the player with a sticky wild, a bonus respin and collection advancements.

Since players get a respin every time a wild hits the reels, hitting consecutive wilds can lead to huge wins.

Players can enter three types of free spin modes: ‘Regular’, ‘Slayer’ and ‘Hunter’, with the last two options collectable. All three modes involve spine-tingling bonus features and expanding wilds, as players grow in strength and attack the Werewolf.

Yggdrasil Head of Slots, Jonas Strandman, said: “This game has a great deal going for it, but the first thing people will notice is the amazing ambience, which really draws you in to the game. The theme, sound effects, animations come together to create a unique world, where players will enjoy spending their time.

“In addition to a great audio-visual experience, Wolf Hunters also delivers outstanding game mechanics – the regular respins and a good chance of monster wins within base play, plus attractive collections, keep players constantly involved and engaged, while also giving them a longer goal to strive for. These elements all combine to make a game that players will thoroughly enjoy and that we are truly proud of!”

The game is built on proprietary HTML5 client framework, iSENSE2.0+, which allows for seamless gameplay on desktop and mobile.

As with all Yggdrasil titles, Wolf Hunters comes complete with a collection of in-game promotional tools including BOOST®. This allows partner operators to instantly run promotions from within the game client, giving them maximum cross-sell opportunities and a superior player experience.

