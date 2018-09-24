Bitcoin Cash-powered Ayr United back on top

SPORTS

Forward Lawrence Shankland scored both goals in Ayr United’s win against Alloa Athletic, to reclaim its place as league leader in the Scottish Championship.

BBC reported Ayr United Manager Ian McCall as saying, “In the second half the only disappointing thing was that we only scored one goal; I thought we cut them open on many occasions. Lawrence Shankland should have had more – he’s destined for great things. Lawrence will get the headlines with his two goals but his play at times was excellent as well.”

McCall noted that his team couldn’t rest on their laurels. The 13 points of his club is just one above Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s 12. In addition, Inverness and Queen of the South have a higher goal difference of 5 and 6, respectively, to Ayr’s 3. Last September 1, Queen of the South delivered Ayr their only loss in the Scottish Championship so far.

“In this league, every point is crucial. Finishing in the top four will be a challenge. The league is so competitive, each game is really important,” McCall said.

Shankland scored the first goal for Ayr in the 23rd minute of the first half, receiving a pass from the right wing by Mark Kerr, and volleying it into near the bottom-right corner of the Alloa goal. His next goal was from the right side at a difficult angle, with the ball bouncing into the bottom-left corner.

Overall, Alloa had slightly greater possession of the ball, but Ayr proved to be more efficient, having 12 shots, seven of which were on target.

Ayr currently has a 4-1-1 Win-Draw-Loss record. The team’s next match is on Saturday, September 29, against Greenock Morton, who have a 2-3-1 record.

Ayr United is the first team in the league whose sponsorship, by CoinGeek, was paid in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the only true Bitcoin. Ayr also accept BCH as a payment option in their online shop.

CoinGeek is the first blockchain company to sponsor a sports club of such high profile.

