GamblersPick achieves major milestone with 1000th online casino listing

House Tech Ads’ new online casino portal continues to grow

24 September 2018: GamblersPick.com , the community-driven online casino portal managed by leading affiliate network House Tech Ads, has underlined its position as the go-to resource for casino fans, with more than 1,000 operators now live on the site.

More than 10,000 video slots and casino games are now also listed on the site, with GamblersPick providing a resource for players to share their experiences about each specific game and online casino.

The milestone follows media partnerships with Playson, Endorphina and Bgaming, as well as the launch of GamblersPick Select, a seal of approval that presents players with a hand-picked selection of online casinos of the highest quality, based on positive ratings, professional customer service and attention to detail.

Oren Arzony, Director at House Tech Ads, said: “GamblersPick is fast cementing its position as the premier resource for players looking to find their perfect online casino, with a strong sense of community that comes from providing a meaningful platform for those players to share their opinions.

“We are delighted to have underlined the portal’s growth with 1,000 online casino brands on the site, and we look forward to continuing to expand and develop the resource for the benefit of online casino players all over the world.”

The leading affiliate network also operates highly regarded affiliate marketing brands Jackpots Finder and Online Casino Reports, partnering with many leading operators worldwide including 888 Holdings, EGamingOnline, L&L Europe, Buffalo Partners, Affiliate Club and more.

About House Tech Ads:

House Tech Ads is the leading affiliate network, illuminating and energising igamers through cutting-edge technology and transparency. Its underpinning aim is to leverage its peerless assets and expertise in order to provide reliable and intelligible coverage to its legion of igamers who rely on its unique guides and analysis for a daily source of trusted news. Top-quality content is the cornerstone of the company which, allied to the hive mind of cohesive community, delivers global solutions with multi-lingual facilities.

Founded in 2015, House Tech Ads powers a wide variety of gambling communities and portals, including over 150 websites and mobile apps from trusted industry brands as recognisable as JackpotsFinder and OnlineCasinoReports.com . Mirroring the company’s own hive-mind mission statement, House Tech Ads’ core competencies are premised on the collective experience of its multi-talented team, combining over 15 years of sophisticated experience in the online gaming industry.

