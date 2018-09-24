Blueprint Gaming launches games with BGO

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 24th September: Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming has rolled out its full suite of games with online casino operator BGO.

Following a seamless integration via the Playtech Open Platform (POP), popular Blueprint titles including King Kong Cash, Paws of Fury, TED and Wish Upon a Jackpot, as well as the newly-launched Diamond Mine Megaways™, are now live across the operator’s online and mobile sites.

As part of the agreement, BGO will also add the supplier’s Jackpot King progressive games to its offering, providing a wide-range of game options to its player base with huge sums of money up for grabs.

This latest partnership sees Blueprint Gaming significantly expand its presence across the globe, with more players than ever before having access to its content.

Jo Purvis, Director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with BGO and deliver our range of highly-engaging games to its players.

“In recent months we have grown our reach across the industry through various commercial deals and this latest partnership further demonstrates the demand for our core product offering. We look forward to a long and successful working relationship with BGO.”

Andy Dymock, Product Director at BGO, said: “Blueprint Gaming has a solid reputation for producing exciting slots and we are delighted to now offer our players the chance to play its games.

“We strive to have the best content available on BGO and this latest agreement with Blueprint Gaming helps us achieve that aim.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Lewis Phillips

+44 (0) 20 3542 4893

lewis@squareintheair.com

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

The Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Comments