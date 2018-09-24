PRESS RELEASES

24/9/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming has secured its leading position in the Curacao regulated market, entering into a content partnership with online institution Casino GrandBay.

The agreement – the second signed with a Curacao operator in August 2018 – is extensive, covering many marquee Betsoft titles from the sought-after Slots3™ series. These initial games will be launched as part of a ‘blockbuster’ promotion, highlighting the importance of the content to Casino GrandBay’s player acquisition and retention strategies. Work has also already begun to add a further 40 Betsoft titles to the GrandBay library.

Launched in 2001, Casino GrandBay is one of the online gaming industry’s longest-established institutions. For 17 years, the operator has worked to pioneer new experiences, including the signature Wheel of Fortune, and today Casino GrandBay carries a guarantee of offering ‘something different for everyone’.

“Casino GrandBay is an iconic part of the iGaming landscape, helping to steer the development of the online casino industry since almost the turn of the millennium” says Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft. “Seventeen years later, GrandBay’s mission is still to provide players with a choice of the world’s finest slot games, and Betsoft is delighted to be joining what is still an extremely selective pool of content suppliers.”

Key to Casino GrandBay’s choice of content partner was a level of audio-visual excellence that would appeal to its discerning players, as Adrienne Banks, Brand Liaison Officer explains. “Casino GrandBay is focused on bringing the best online entertainment to our players, so we chose to work with Betsoft because of the quality and variety of their games,” Banks says. “Every game selected showcases gorgeous graphics and cinematic gameplay, across a variety of different genres, which fulfilled our requirements beautifully.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds additional licenses in Romania and Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

Comments