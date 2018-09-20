Pragmatic Play goes live with Casumo

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s content available with major operator

20th September 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has agreed a deal to make its games available to Casumo’s players.

The partnership will see the provider’s full collection of products, including new releases Da Vinci’s Treasure, Peking Luck and top performers Wolf Gold and Great Rhino, available to the operator’s growing customer base.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled to be live with a top tier operator like Casumo, as the deal marks another significant milestone in the development of our business.

”Pragmatic Play’s content offers a uniquely engaging and premium gaming experience and we are certain that the games will be enjoyed by their customers.”

Andreas Vickman, Project Manager at Casumo, said: “Having the opportunity to include Pragmatic Play’s collection of games in our portfolio is a very exciting prospect for us.

“We are sure that Casumo players will welcome the addition of Pragmatic Play.”

The agreement follows significant recent expansions by Pragmatic Play, who have announced partnerships with Kindred in Italy and Nektan.

After recently acquiring Extreme Live Gaming, the company has also invested in live casino to further enhance their expanding product portfolio of video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the leading providers of mobile and desktop casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

