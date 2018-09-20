Kiron Interactive goes live with 138.com

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s full portfolio made available via its remote game server

London, 20th September 2018 — Virtual games specialist Kiron Interactive has agreed a deal to supply its full portfolio of products to the UK and Isle of Man-licensed Gaming Operator, 138.com.

The Asian casino and sportsbook operator, which is now also focused on the UK and global emerging markets, will benefit from Kiron’s fully hosted and managed turnkey virtual sports betting solution.

Their RGS features an innovative player interface and extensive fixed-odds betting on virtual sports such as football, horse racing and greyhound racing, ensuring maximum engagement and entertainment.

Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron Interactive, said: “138.com boasts a wealth of experience in Asia and that’s sure to prove important now they are live with their new platform in the UK and other markets. We are delighted to be working with them.

“Our RGS offers a wide range of sports such as football, various forms of racing and even winter sports, all of which are sure to prove popular with players across a wide range of markets.”

Darren Howland, Head of Product at 138.com, added: “Kiron not only offers some of the most realistic virtual sports content on the market, but also a considerable number of betting options to sit alongside its offerings.

“138.com is excited about the addition of Kiron’s Virtual content to our platform and we believe that the variety and realism that it brings, will appeal greatly to our players.”

About:

Kiron Interactive, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Kiron’s virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, And WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

