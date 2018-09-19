PSA to provide its content through Friendship Platform

PRESS RELEASES

FeedConstruct happily announces that Professional Squash Association will be providing its sports video content on Friendship platform.

With the PSA World Tour and the PSA Challenger Tour, the association manages almost 1,000 registered players and more than 200 annual events. As the game of squash combines athleticism and skill, this very sport type fuels interest towards its peculiar style. To attract more viewers and maintain the interest towards squash, PSA enters Friendship platform of FeedConstruct and delivers its live videos in a pay per match model. Now the sporting content is available among the huge global FeedConstruct base of B2C providers.

“We are pleased to establish a partnership with FeedConstruct and are looking forward to working with them over the coming months,” said PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden. “FeedConstruct have extensive experience in providing live video content to the gaming industry and we believe that squash – with its unpredictable nature and supremely talented athletes – will be a perfect fit for their platform.”

“We designed Friendship platform to be a global marketplace of unique sport and gaming videos. We happily welcome PSA on our platform with their video content of exciting and thrilling squash.” says Head of FeedConstruct, Samvel Nersisyan.

About FeedConstruct: FeedConstruct is a digital content provider offering real-time data feed solutions perfectly tailored to capture and entertain any audience. Among our solutions is Friendship platform, an exclusive offer for federations and sports content providers allowing them to deliver streamings from events to 300+ betting operators to purchase. FeedConstruct’s Live Scouts’ reporting combines fast and secure communications to provide accurate and reliable information. Based on our scouts’ reporting, we also provide highly efficient Odds Feed service. For a wide variety of sports data we have Statistics service. To perfectly engage any audience, we provide Live Sports Video Streaming service.

About PSA: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) is the global governing body responsible for the administration of both men’s and women’s professional squash around the world. With over 900 registered players and more than 200 events taking place around the globe every year, the PSA World Tour and the PSA Challenger Tour – both managed and run by the PSA – showcases the game of squash at its highest level in some of the world’s most unique and stunning locations. For further information, please visit:

www.psaworldtour.com

