MansionBet confirmed as headline partner of Ultimate Boxxer II

Gibraltar – 19th September 2018 – In a continued push across the sporting industry, MansionBet today announce their headline partnership of Ultimate Boxxer II.

Having sponsored a number of high profile UK boxers this year, including George Groves, Lee Selby and Dillian Whyte, their support of this thrilling event is a natural progression for the sports betting operator.

Taking place on 2nd November at the O2 Indigo in London, Ultimate Boxxer II follows the phenomenal success of their inaugural event earlier this year. The tournament sees eight highly rated British boxers in the light heavyweight division square off to achieve their career defining moment.

Additional entertainment and authority on the evening comes from boxing legends Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Anthony Crolla and BBC’s Charlie Sloth.

Shelly Suter Hadad, COO & Managing Director of Mansion, commented: “We are passionately invested in supporting UK-grown talent across the sporting world, and with the growing popularity of British Boxing, we are delighted to get involved with this innovative tournament.”

Benjamin Shalom, Managing Director of Ultimate Boxxer, commented: “We are really looking forward to developing Ultimate Boxxer as a strong gambling proposition. Mansion’s values and forward-thinking make them a perfect brand to develop this with us and we are really excited about the upcoming campaign.”

The partnership was brokered through leading sports creative & partnerships agency, Dark Horses; and promises to be a well-matched partnership between two rising star brands within their complimentary industries.

About Mansion:

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2018, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gambling and entertainment since their founding in 2003.

Mansion possess a broad portfolio of popular online casinos catering to all tastes and markets, with Casino.com acting as the flagship brand, and MansionCasino a UK top-performer. With the launch of MansionBet, the Mansion Group has diversified their product portfolio into the sports arena, leveraging the strength and brand awareness of the Mansion name across the industry.

