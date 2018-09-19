CEEGC 2018 Budapest – Less than a week until kick off, see who is attending and why you should not miss it

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 19 September 2018 – There are only 6 days left until the third edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC) and Awards (CEEG Awards) opens its doors and gives access for the industry to benefit of this unique opportunity in the CEE region for learning and networking.

CEEGC is the leading conference that is shaping the industry in the CEE region by influencing the emerging market trends.

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo stated about last year’s event:

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Kostandina – Nina Zafirovska – CEO at BtoBet also stated last year’s event:

“CEEGC in Budapest was the event that brings together experts in the industry together with Central and Eastern European regulators to exchange thoughts and knowledge for development of iGaming in the region. Great experience with wonderful people.”

The 2018 event is going to take place on the 25th of September at The Ritz-Carlton Budapest and the organizers are adding 10 more seats to the event because of the high interest shown by industry shareholders to attend the event.

REGISTER HERE, to benefit of an exclusive media partner discount of 15% for your ticket(s). Make sure you use the “CEEGC2018” promo code when registering.

The agenda of the event will feature interesting panel discussions that are focusing on both operators and service providers and among the registered delegates you will find the representatives of NetEnt, Play’n Go, SBTech, BetConstruct, BtoBet, Altenar, Iforium, Superbet, Amusenet, Curacao eGaming, Data Bet, All-in Translations, GLI Europe, Greentube, HiPay, Mobiyo, Orange Pay, Pocket Games Soft, Podium North, RISQ, Sporting Solutions, Endorphina, GamblingCompliance, Fortunaweb, Tom Horn Gaming, Global Legal Group, Payvision, Bethereum, Trustly, Digitain, ARQ Risk & Compliance, Bitpay, Acapture, BetterBetting, Bird&Bird, Danish Online Gambling Association, EGT Interactive, Harris Hagan, Rombet, Playtech, Scout Gaming Group, Tonucci & Partners, EOGL, UltraPlay, WH Partners, NNDKP, Sorainen, MuchBetter, Gaming 5.0 and much more.

The event includes 6 informative panel discussions that focus on emerging markets such as Belarus, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and a special IMGL MasterClass about the state of the U.S. market.

You can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link

For more details about the event, visit www.ceegc.eu

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

• CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

• CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

• Prague Gaming Summit

• Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

• Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards

• EGC (European Gaming Congress)

• VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

