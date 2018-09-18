Red Tiger Gaming live with White Hat Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Six games now available via popular platform

Isle of Man, 18th September 2018 – Games from award-winning slots supplier Red Tiger Gaming are now live on White Hat Gaming’s state-of-the-art casino content platform.

Popular games Dragon’s Luck, Esqueleto Mariachi, Mystery Reels, Rainbow Jackpots, Totem Lightning and Treasure Mine have been made available, with other top-performers due to be released in the coming weeks.

Gavin Hamilton, CEO of Red Tiger Gaming, said: “It’s fantastic to go live with White Hat Gaming, in a partnership which will help us significantly increase our international reach.

“They’ve developed a strong network of operator partners and we’re sure our wide range of highly-engaging games will prove to be a big hit with their customers.”

Marc Weinberg, Chief Marketing Officer at White Hat Gaming, said: “Red Tiger Gaming has been producing premium content for a number of years now and we are proud to be able to add another top-quality supplier to our network.

“We’ve been hugely impressed with the games they deliver, and it was an obvious choice for us to make them available to our customers.

“With more releases set to be added over the coming weeks, we’re really excited to see what interesting and unique game concepts Red Tiger has in store for us.”

About Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming is a young and dynamic casino games developer offering top-performing HTML5 slots and table games, a bespoke progressive jackpot system and Smart Spins, an innovative bonus management application. Founded in late 2014 by a group of industry veterans from major B2B and B2C gaming brands, the company is growing fast and is now served by over 200 full time staff including mathematicians, graphic designers, software developers, audio engineers, gambling experts, QAs, account managers and secret magicians; all entirely dedicated to continuously improving the slots player experience. Learn more at: www.redtigergaming.com

