Yggdrasil signs EveryMatrix platform deal

17th September, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil will make its best-performing casino slots and table games available to EveryMatrix’s operator network, including regulated markets the UK and Denmark.

EveryMatrix is an award-winning software provider offering a range of solutions to some of the industry’s largest operators including its state-of-the-art CasinoEngine iGaming Integration Platform, content aggregation, sportsbook, affiliate and payment technologies.

The agreement will enable EveryMatrix’s flagship CasinoEngine to include Yggdrasil’s entire casino slots and table games portfolio to operator partners licensed on its platform. This will include latest slot release Hanzo’s Dojo, classic titles such as Winterberries and the earth-shattering Vikings trilogy that has taken the industry by storm in recent years.

EveryMatrix will have access to Yggdrasil’s first Table Game, “Sonya Blackjack”, launched in June this year. Multiplayer Sonya Blackjack uses ground-breaking motion capture technology, features intuitive mobile gameplay and a 3D dealer to create the ultimate immersive playing environment.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil, said: “We’re delighted to agree terms with EveryMatrix enabling us to offer our highly engaging Casino Slots and Table Games to even more operators. EveryMatrix has a long history in the industry and our partnership will be hugely beneficial for both companies.”

Stian Hornsletten, co-founder and CasinoEngine CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “Yggdrasil continues to lead the way in developing and delivering revolutionary games and we’re thrilled to be able to offer their unique content to our wide network of partners.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

James Bennett

+44 (0) 20 3586 1982

james@squareintheair.com



About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix is a multi-award winning iGaming software provider, delivering a full product suite including a market leading one-stop casino content aggregator, a fully managed sportsbook, a one-stop payment processing product, a modular iGaming Integration Platform, a cross-product bonusing engine, and a multi-brand affiliate/agent management system.

All EveryMatrix products work independently and can be easily integrated with existing platforms and wallets or used in conjunction with our iGaming platform. With offices and servers across Europe and Asia, EveryMatrix delivers custom-built solutions and local service.

