Gamanza begins a new gaming Oddyzzey

PRESS RELEASES

New AR-based gaming offering uses gamification tools

Malta 17 September: Gamanza is delighted to announce that new gaming start-up Oddyzzey will be launching with its unique gamification tools at the heart of the proposition.

Oddyzzey hopes to break the mould with an augmented reality-boosted offering that sees players set sail into gaming environment where skill-based prizes ensure guaranteed returns.

Rewards include free spins, bonuses, free AR games and personalised prizes. The programme is based on Gamanza’s gamification software where player data on the site can be converted to points and coins and where worlds with missions, tournaments, daily challenges and boosters reward the players in a highly entertaining and interactive journey.

Magnus Lindberg, chief executive and founder at Gamanza, said: “We are very excited to be working with Oddyzzey on its ground-breaking gamification efforts. The way in which our tools are being deployed is exactly the kind of innovative effort that we envisaged for our product.”

The next generation of gaming

Oddyzzey styles itself as the next generation of immersive gaming backed up by an initial offering of 1,500 slots from leading providers. It will be targeting players in the UK, Scandinavia and Germany.

Chris Johnson, co- founder at Oddyzzey, said he expected the offering to be the “breakthrough” offering of the year.

“We’re excited to be bringing the future of gaming to the here and now and are very happy to be working with Gamanza’s tailor-made gamification tools to achieve our goal.

“Our vision revolves around the concept of the next generation casino and we are featuring augmented realty games for the first time ever with gamified maps, animations, hidden surprises, tournaments and other immersive elements.”

Contact

Magnus Lindberg, founder and chief executive Email: magnus@gamanza.com

About Gamanza

Gamanza provides the 360° iGaming HUB bringing together casino games, lottery and social/real money betting products onto one single platform that also provides gamification, a bonus engine and payments provision. The Gamification Application is a framework as plug-and-play or API solution that help build game-player loyalty and is closely integrated with Gamanza’s Bonus/Reward Engine. The games portfolio gives access to many engaging games designed to enhance player lifetime values. Gamanza is also the founder of two new exciting concepts, which are going to be launched later in 2018: Spin Battle™ for multi- player slots and Tour de Bet™, which is a global Betting Tournament Network with shared liquidity and which also embraces

Social Betting with Real Money.

Comments