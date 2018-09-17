International Gaming Technology expands in US with ‘WAP’ product

BUSINESS

International Gaming Technology (IGT) has announced its first-ever “Wide Area Progressive” (WAP) product for the U.S. gambling market. It will offer its Mega Jackpot games only in New Jersey through four regulated online casinos. IGT’s WAP games have previously been seen across markets in the UK and have been a tremendous success.

IGT will offer two options—Mega Jackpots Cleopatra and Mega Jackpots Siberian Storm—and said that it would add more titles in the future. The jackpots start at $500,000 and increase as more wagers are placed.

According to Enrico Drago, IGT’s Senior VP for PlayDigital, “Launching the first cross-platform online WAP games in the U.S. reinforces IGT’s commitment and leadership in delivering ‘industry-first’ innovation that elevates the player experience across multiple channels. IGT’s MegaJackpots games continue to entertain players in the UK and other mature digital gaming markets around the world, and we believe our customers in New Jersey will benefit from incorporating life-changing jackpots on proven themes such as Cleopatra and Siberian Storm into their digital content offerings.”

Gambling across the U.S. has been gaining traction lately. A number of states are looking at getting into the game and are considering, or have passed bills, that will legalize the activity. Some states are only considering sports gambling changes, while others are looking at including casinos and online gaming in their portfolio.

Gambling has been legal in New Jersey for decades. It is home to a number of casinos and was responsible for the U.S. Supreme Court reversing its decision on the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May, opening the doors for all states to get into sports gambling.

As one of the gambling leaders in the country, it has been able to offer more variety than other states. Its online gambling market earned $24.8 million in August, 16.6% higher than the same period last year. This was $1.1 million less than the record set in July.

Some analysts now predict that New Jersey could overtake Nevada as the country’s gambling casino. The continued introduction of new products, such as DraftKings’ mobile platform for sports gambling and IGT’s WAP games, support a future, stronger gaming market in the state.

