Play’n GO conjure up a hit with Street Magic

Friday 14th September, 2018 – Play n Go has pulled another ace from up their sleeve with its newest slot release, Street Magic.

The game is based around a mysterious trickster known only as The Magician, who uses his wide array of magical performance features to help players conjure up a win, in this 5-reel, 20 payline slot adventure.

Rather than your traditional ‘top hat and cape’, pull a rabbit out of a hat magician, Street Magic’s magician’s look and feel shares more in common with David Blaine, Dynamo and the new wave of ‘urban’ magicians that are taking over social media and the internet.

The in-game elements are all based around The Magician’s performance features and give Street Magic a fun feel. For example, ‘The Wild Shuffle’ will add extra wilds onto the reel, while ‘The Transporting Man’ will add extra Scatters to trigger free spins.

It is a sense of fun and mystery, as well as people’s fascination with magic that Play’n GO CEO Johan Törnqvist believes that players will be drawn to:

“Everybody loves the mystery and excitement of magic, and street magicians have revived the art and brought it into a new era.

“There’s a certain delight in being amazed by a magic trick and not knowing how it is done, and we wanted to bring that delight, and that mystery, into a slot game for audiences to enjoy.”

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the EGR Slot Provider of the Year 2018 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

