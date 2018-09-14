ORYX Gaming expands content portfolio with Givme Games partnership

PRESS RELEASES

ORYX Gaming has agreed terms with Givme Games to implement a wide selection of online slots based on some of the most successful land-based games on the market. Games will be available via Oryx Games platform.

An exciting new player on the market, Givme Games are led by experienced professionals with years of experience in design, development and production of Casino style slot machines for industry leading global companies.

These new games added to the ORYX offering are lean, clean and mean classics with high volatility and playing mechanics players instantly recognize and love. Givme Games’ titles are designed for European and Asian players, but have also proven highly successful in other markets due to their universal superior gaming themes.

Dragon’s Gold, Egypt’s Treasure, Hot Hot 7 and Fruit King are just some of the titles to be included within the content partnership.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Givme Games will be a welcome addition to our portfolio and we’re excited to see the results from a wide selection of classically-themed slots. Their experience from the land-based world will translate perfectly to deliver results to drive our business forward.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero, Givme Games and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6000 aggregated world-class game titles.

