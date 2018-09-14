iSport Genius marks USA expansion

PRESS RELEASES

Agreement with DraftKings, the first mobile sports-betting operator in New Jersey, sees iSport Genius deploy consumer-facing data platform

Melbourne, Australia, 14 September 2018: Sports data platform provider iSport Genius has signed a deal with DraftKings that will help support the global sports technology and entertainment company deploy data insights across their DraftKings Sportsbook platform.

This data will help educate customers on the teams and players to help them make a more informed bet.

iSport Genius’ interactive consumer-facing platform leverages trillions of pieces of data and via an intuitively designed interface, helps improve the overall experience for punters and sports fans alike.

Nathan Rothschild, co-founder and partner at iSport Genius, said: “We are delighted to mark our expansion into the US by partnering with DraftKings, a proven market leader in fantasy sports which has it perfectly positioned to dominate sports betting.

“This deal is a clear demonstration of the expected demand from American consumers for engaging data experiences as they interact with sport and sports betting.”

The iSport Genius product is available on DraftKings Sportsbook’s mobile and desktop offerings and will offer a full suite of data including world-leading insights and analytics. All of the major professional leagues around the world will be covered as well as a select range of college sports.

About iSport Genius:

Australian-based iSport Genius is part of Genius Tech Group which was founded by Nathan Rothschild (head of strategy), Brett Cosgriff (head of content) and Jared Hopping (head of product). It specialises in the development of new technology and analysis of big data. iSport Genius, which is the flagship product of the group, has received global recognition for its data rich experience. Genius Tech Group has staff in Asia, Europe and the Middle East and is backed by venture capital firm Regentbay Investments.

