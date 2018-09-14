Betzest launches Microgaming Games

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, September 14 2018, the new sportsbook and casino operator Betzest just launched the full suite of Microgaming online gaming content into their portfolio.

Marius Filip, Founder &CEO at Betzest, said:

In a highly competitive sector we listened to requests of our players and we are very pleased to expand and bring established Microgaming games into Betzest.

With the fantastic quality of Microgaming games we will offer our players the very best content and we are very enthusiastic to see how our casino players react to these fantastic games.

Stay tuned as we have a few exciting things coming up in the next period of time.

