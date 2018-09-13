Microgaming expands September releases with Sidewinder

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming releases Sidewinder, an engaging new game exclusive featuring a fresh twist, developed by Just For The Win.

Sidewinder is a five reel online slot that includes free spins, expanding wilds and the title feature, Sidewinder, which expands the slot reel with horizontal wild reels that increase the player’s win potential by transforming the game from 243 ways up to 1125!

In the base game, the Sidewinder feature can be activated by either wild symbols or free spins. A top wild symbol activates the top horizontal reel, while a bottom wild symbol triggers the bottom reel, with both increasing the ways and allowing for additional wilds to land.

Activating one horizontal reel increases the ways to 576, and triggering both will increase the ways to 1125, expanding the player’s horizon to big rewards!

Landing three Sidewinder symbols in the base game awards players with six free spins, while acquiring four symbols rewards ten, with both conditions transporting players to the game’s free spins round.

In free spins, the Sidewinder feature is always active and the game is played with 1125 ways on every spin. During the round, players can earn an extra spin for each Sidewinder symbol that lands on the horizontal reels. If wild symbols land on the same position on both horizontal reels, they connect to create expanding wilds. If three or more expanding wilds connect, players are in with a chance to earn spectacular wins.

Sidewinder is live on all platforms from Wednesday 12 September. Check out the gameplay video here.

Tiger Holmgren, Chief Product Officer at Just For The Win, comments: “Sidewinder is the first game in the Just For The Win Casino Suite range, a suite designed to give players a premium casino experience with vibrant graphics and thrilling features. Sidewinder is an action packed game that fits well into the casino style setting by delivering excitement and massive big win potential.”

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Sidewinder is a game changing feature that enhances both wins and ways with horizontal wild reels to expand players’ chances of scoring wild rewards. It’s an engaging new release developed by Just For The Win, with a straightforward mechanic that is guaranteed to level up gameplay for new and experienced players.”

About Just For The Win

Just For The Win are a software development company creating great gaming content focusing on video slots for mobile and desktop in the free to play and online gambling market. Established in 2016 by developers, game designers and professionals who are some of the most, creative, inspirational and professional in their fields, they create great games that aims to shape the content players play online.

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

